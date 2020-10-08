Dr. Anna Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Chen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anna Chen, MD
Dr. Anna Chen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Rush University.
Dr. Chen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Chen's Office Locations
-
1
Tcp Kingsland705 S Fry Rd Ste 120, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (281) 398-3100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chen?
We love Dr Chen! I've been taking all 3 of my children (2 sons & 1 daughter) to Dr Chen since they were babies (2003-present). I have 1 child (now 21) with Autism and she has cared for him with patience and understanding. She's cared for his needs very well all through the years until he aged out. Her bedside manner was good when both of my boys were hospitalized as toddlers with illnesses. She is very friendly, patient, thorough, and works in a timely manner. I've never had a problem at the clinic with her or her staff in all the years that we have been going there. The youngest 2 are now teens and she is able to connect with them at the appointments and make them feel comfortable. My wait is never long. I love the patient portal (app) and all of it's features. The clinic is clean, my kids have always enjoyed the entertainment in the waiting room (tvs, toys, fish tank, books, and at times they've given us snacks). I'm dreading the day my last 2 age out. We loved Dr Chen!
About Dr. Anna Chen, MD
- Pediatrics
- 21 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1255332201
Education & Certifications
- Rush University
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen works at
Dr. Chen speaks Chinese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.