Dr. Anna Chen, MD

Family Medicine
4.2 (24)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Anna Chen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.

Dr. Chen works at Cooper Care Alliance in Cherry Hill, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1
    Cooper Care Alliance at Brace Road
    1210 Brace Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034

Overweight
Rash
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Overweight
Rash
  View other providers who treat Rash
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Achilles Tendinitis
Acne
  View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Reaction
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal Disorders
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Athlete's Foot
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Bell's Palsy
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Diseases
Blood Disorders
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bone Disorders
Breast Diseases
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Burn Injuries
Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Canker Sore
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Confusion
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Disorders
Earwax Buildup
Elbow Injuries
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Erectile Dysfunction
Esophageal Diseases
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fever
  View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gout
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
High Cholesterol
Hives
  View other providers who treat Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Indigestion
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Knee Disorders
Lactose Intolerance
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteomalacia
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polymyositis
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Potassium Deficiency
Pulmonary Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Rib Fracture
Ringworm
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Runner's Knee
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PA Insurance Services
    • Principal Financial Group
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dr. Chen is a very caring knowledgeable physician she listens to everything you say never rushes you would give her 10 stars if possible
    About Dr. Anna Chen, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Mandarin
    • Female
    • 1871690495
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Christiana Care Health Servs Inc
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooper University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anna Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chen works at Cooper Care Alliance in Cherry Hill, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Chen’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

