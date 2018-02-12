Overview of Dr. Anna Christina Bevelaqua, MD

Dr. Anna Christina Bevelaqua, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Bevelaqua works at ColumbiaDoctors Midtown in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.