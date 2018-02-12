See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Anna Christina Bevelaqua, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Anna Christina Bevelaqua, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
5.0 (5)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Anna Christina Bevelaqua, MD

Dr. Anna Christina Bevelaqua, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Bevelaqua works at ColumbiaDoctors Midtown in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Joseph Bax, DO
Dr. Joseph Bax, DO
3.9 (15)
View Profile
Dr. Richard Frieden, MD
Dr. Richard Frieden, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Alexander Lee, MD
Dr. Alexander Lee, MD
4.2 (18)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Bevelaqua's Office Locations

  1. 1
    ColumbiaDoctors Midtown
    51 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 305-3535

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Pain
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Back Pain
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Exercise Program Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Iliotibial Band Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Ligament Sprain Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobility Exercise Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Muscle Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Overuse Injuries Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spine and Sports Musculoskeletal Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Rehabilitation Exercises Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Strain of Hamstring Muscle Chevron Icon
Strengthening Exercise Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • Vytra Health Plans

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bevelaqua?

    Feb 12, 2018
    Dr. Bevelaqua was terrific; a good listener, very patient and understanding. I was accompanied by another physician on my second visit who thought Dr. Bevelaqua was careful and thorough and that she spend an appropriate amount of time with me. I have confidence in her judgment.
    Deborah Breznay in New York, NY — Feb 12, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Anna Christina Bevelaqua, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Anna Christina Bevelaqua, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bevelaqua to family and friends

    Dr. Bevelaqua's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bevelaqua

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Anna Christina Bevelaqua, MD.

    About Dr. Anna Christina Bevelaqua, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679736714
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Columbia University Med Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anna Christina Bevelaqua, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bevelaqua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bevelaqua has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bevelaqua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bevelaqua works at ColumbiaDoctors Midtown in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Bevelaqua’s profile.

    Dr. Bevelaqua has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bevelaqua on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bevelaqua. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bevelaqua.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bevelaqua, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bevelaqua appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Anna Christina Bevelaqua, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.