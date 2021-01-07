Dr. Anna Cioczek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cioczek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Cioczek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anna Cioczek, MD
Dr. Anna Cioczek, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.
They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cioczek's Office Locations
- 1 6718 13th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 389-2121
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cioczek is the Best! I have been a patient of hers for well over 10 years now. She is very thorough and explains every visit in great detail. I have never felt so comfortable with a doctor before. I am highly recommending her. She will go above and beyond to find a solution and if it is out of her expertise, she will refer you to someone that can help. I am very grateful I have found her!
About Dr. Anna Cioczek, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
