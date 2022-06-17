Overview of Dr. Anna Collado, DO

Dr. Anna Collado, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ.



Dr. Collado works at Hackensack Heights Obgyn PC in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), C-Section and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.