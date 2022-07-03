See All Cardiologists in Fredericksburg, VA
Dr. Anna Czajka, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (11)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anna Czajka, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Medical University of Warsaw and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital, Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center and Stafford Hospital.

Dr. Czajka works at Oracle Heart & Vascular in Fredericksburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oracle Heart & Vascular
    1011 Care Way Ste 200, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 739-9953

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mary Washington Hospital
  • Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
  • Stafford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arterial Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Cardiomyopathy With Heart Block Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Event Monitor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy 1, Familial Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Due to Anthracyclines Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Alcoholic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Chagas Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated With Conduction Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated With Conduction Defect Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated With Conduction Defect Type 2 Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated, Idiopathic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated, With Woolly Hair and Keratoderma Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Familial Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Fetal Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypogonadism, Collagenoma Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Infantile Histiocytoid Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Takotsubo Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, X-Linked, Fatal Infantile Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Sinus Syncope Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Cytoplasmic Body Myopathy Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Distal Myopathy Chevron Icon
Distal Myopathy With Vocal Cord Weakness Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Familial Combined Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Holter Monitoring Chevron Icon
Hypercholesterolemia Due to Arg3500 Mutation of apo B-100 Chevron Icon
Hypercholesterolemia Due to LDL Receptor Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypercholesterolemia, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Hypercholesterolemia, Autosomal Recessive Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertrophic Branchial Myopathy Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Myopathy Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Storage Myopathy Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Lipidosis With Triglyceride Storage Disease Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ludwig's Angina Chevron Icon
Metabolic Myopathies Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Multifocal Premature Beats Chevron Icon
Myopathy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myopathy
Myopathy Congenital Multicore With External Ophthalmoplegia Chevron Icon
Myopathy With Lysis of Myofibrils Chevron Icon
Myopathy, Congenital Fiber-Type Disproportion Chevron Icon
Myopathy, Congenital Nonprogressive With Moebius and Robin Sequences Chevron Icon
Myopathy, Congenital, Batten Turner Type Chevron Icon
Myotubular Myopathy Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thromboembolism Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation, Idiopathic Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Anna Czajka, MD

    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German, Italian, Polish and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285837963
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Georgetown University
    Internship
    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Medical University of Warsaw
    Undergraduate School
    • Medical University of Warsaw
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Nuclear Medicine
