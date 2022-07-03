Overview

Dr. Anna Czajka, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Medical University of Warsaw and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital, Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center and Stafford Hospital.



Dr. Czajka works at Oracle Heart & Vascular in Fredericksburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.