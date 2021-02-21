Dr. Anna Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Davis, MD
Overview of Dr. Anna Davis, MD
Dr. Anna Davis, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Mandeville, LA. They specialize in Hematology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.
Dr. Davis' Office Locations
Complementary Medical Services4408 Highway 22, Mandeville, LA 70471 Directions (985) 626-1985
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Anna Davis for over a year now and I have nothing but positive comments about her, her team and her practice. After having my 5th angioplasty in September 2019, I learned that I needed triple by-pass surgery; however, I learned the following January that I could mot safely have that surgery. Knowing about Chelation IV Therapy, I chose to see Dr. Anna Davis to discuss an alternative to life-threatening By-pass surgery. Removing heavy metals from my body and choosing alternative supplements to help treat my heart condition with healthy eating and exercise, I am here today February, 2021, thanks to God first and then to Dr. Anna Davis. My husband is now seeing her, also receiving Chelation IV Therapy and is improving daily with his heart condition. RXs are ok, but NEVER forget ALTERNATIVE medicine. I would rate her my # 1 doctor.
About Dr. Anna Davis, MD
- Hematology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1336212729
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
Frequently Asked Questions
