Dr. Anna Desaix, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.2 (28)
Map Pin Small Saint Louis, MO
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Anna Desaix, DPM

Dr. Anna Desaix, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South.

Dr. Desaix works at Next Step Foot and Ankle Centers in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Desaix's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mattis Office
    5139 Mattis Rd Ste 102, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 909-1920

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Anna Desaix, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578678066
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ssm Depaul Health Center Podiatric Surgery Advanced Rearfoot/Ankle Reconstruction
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery
    Board Certifications
