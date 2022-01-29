Dr. Anna Desaix, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desaix is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Desaix, DPM
Overview of Dr. Anna Desaix, DPM
Dr. Anna Desaix, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South.
Dr. Desaix's Office Locations
Mattis Office5139 Mattis Rd Ste 102, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 909-1920
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent staff and doctor (Desaix)
About Dr. Anna Desaix, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1578678066
Education & Certifications
- Ssm Depaul Health Center Podiatric Surgery Advanced Rearfoot/Ankle Reconstruction
- Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine
- University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desaix has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desaix accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desaix has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Desaix. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desaix.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desaix, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desaix appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.