Dr. Anna Dufault, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dufault is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Dufault, MD
Overview of Dr. Anna Dufault, MD
Dr. Anna Dufault, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Yakima, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Yakima Valley Memorial.
Dr. Dufault works at
Dr. Dufault's Office Locations
-
1
Generations Ob.gyn. Pllc3003 Tieton Dr Ste 230, Yakima, WA 98902 Directions (509) 248-3440
Hospital Affiliations
- Yakima Valley Memorial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dufault?
Dr. Dufault regularly manages care for my endometriosis. She has performed surgery to help manage the condition, as well as take the time to manage my day to day care in correlation to other medical issues. Regardless of the situation, I trust that not only is she being straight with me, but that she wants to help find a solution. Her patient care is unrivaled. I have never had another doctor personally call me to go over results or follow up a message I left with a nurse about problems I am having. I would not want anyone else managing my care.
About Dr. Anna Dufault, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1962448894
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dufault has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dufault accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dufault has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dufault works at
Dr. Dufault has seen patients for Amniocentesis, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dufault on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Dufault. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dufault.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dufault, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dufault appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.