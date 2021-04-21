See All Dermatologists in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Anna Falabella, MD

Dermatology
4.0 (50)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anna Falabella, MD is a Dermatologist in Hollywood, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE VALLEY / DIVISION OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital and Memorial Hospital Miramar.

Dr. Falabella works at Hollywood Dermatology/Csmt Spec in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Miramar, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Acne and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hollywood Dermatology/Csmt Spec
    3850 Hollywood Blvd Ste 301, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 433-0455
  2. 2
    Dermatology Group of Florida PA
    3000 Sw 148th Ave, Miramar, FL 33027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 843-9443

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital Miramar

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Hair Loss
Intertrigo
Keloid Scar
Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Telogen Effluvium
Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Bedsores
Birthmark
Boil
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Cellulitis
Cold Sore
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatomyositis
Erythema Multiforme
Excessive Sweating
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hives
Impetigo
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Pemphigus
Pityriasis Rosea
Psoriasis
Rash
Second-Degree Burns
Shingles
Skin Screenings
Spider Veins
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Wound Care and Management
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MVP Health Care
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Anna Falabella, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1700873734
    Education & Certifications

    • Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
    • UNIVERSITY OF THE VALLEY / DIVISION OF HEALTH SCIENCE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Falabella has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Falabella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Falabella has seen patients for Acne and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Falabella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Falabella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Falabella.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Falabella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Falabella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

