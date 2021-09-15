Dr. Fermin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anna Fermin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anna Fermin, MD
Dr. Anna Fermin, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV.
Dr. Fermin works at
Dr. Fermin's Office Locations
Neurology Center of Nevada2430 W HORIZON RIDGE PKWY, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 247-9994
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fermin?
Friendly and patient physician. She really takes time to listen and understand her patients. As well as explains healthcare plans and options. Narcolepsy patient.
About Dr. Anna Fermin, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English, Filipino
- 1740572999
Education & Certifications
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fermin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fermin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fermin speaks Filipino.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Fermin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fermin.
