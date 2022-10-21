Dr. Anna Freitag, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freitag is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Freitag, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anna Freitag, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Connecticut School Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Freitag works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Connecticut Office1389 W Main St Ste 224, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions (203) 755-7711Tuesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Freitag?
She’s an outstanding Dr. She reviewed my chart and addressed all my health problems
About Dr. Anna Freitag, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235113507
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- New York Hospital
- NEW YORK HOSPITAL
- University of Connecticut School Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freitag has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freitag accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freitag has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freitag works at
Dr. Freitag has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Lipid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freitag on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Freitag speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Freitag. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freitag.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freitag, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freitag appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.