Dr. Anna Gasparyan, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.6 (34)
Map Pin Small Palm Desert, CA
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Anna Gasparyan, MD

Dr. Anna Gasparyan, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Palm Desert, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Saint George`s University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center and Eisenhower Medical Center.

Dr. Gasparyan works at Desert Vascular Associates in Palm Desert, CA with other offices in Palm Springs, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gasparyan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cutting Edge Orthopedics Inc.
    74000 Country Club Dr Ste G3, Palm Desert, CA 92260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 340-6784
  2. 2
    Desert Vascular Associates
    1180 N Indian Canyon Dr Ste W304, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 902-1511

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Desert Regional Medical Center
  • Eisenhower Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Insufficiency
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Treatment frequency



Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Inland Empire Health Plan
    • Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 23, 2021
    Dr. Gasparyan replaced a leg artery with a vein from my groin to my foot in June 2021. It's saved my leg from being cut off. Her expertise, experience and confidence level reassured me going into the operation that I was in excellent hands. She surrounds herself with very competent people in her office and the operating room. And on top of this she has an excellent bedside manner. She is honest, caring and compassionate. I highly recommend Dr. Gasparyan for any vascular surgery that you may need.
    Bob D — Jun 23, 2021
    About Dr. Anna Gasparyan, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian
    NPI Number
    • 1598055923
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
    Internship
    • Nassau University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Saint George`s University / School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Southern California
    Board Certifications
    • Vascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anna Gasparyan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gasparyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gasparyan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gasparyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gasparyan has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gasparyan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Gasparyan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gasparyan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gasparyan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gasparyan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

