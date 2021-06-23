Overview of Dr. Anna Gasparyan, MD

Dr. Anna Gasparyan, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Palm Desert, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Saint George`s University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center and Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Gasparyan works at Desert Vascular Associates in Palm Desert, CA with other offices in Palm Springs, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.