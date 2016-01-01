Overview of Dr. Anna Gorelik, MD

Dr. Anna Gorelik, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.



Dr. Gorelik works at General Surgery in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Malnutrition and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.