Dr. Anna Harutyunyan, MD

Internal Medicine
4.0 (10)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Anna Harutyunyan, MD

Dr. Anna Harutyunyan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. 

Dr. Harutyunyan works at Southwest Medical Associates-w Oakey in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Harutyunyan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Medical Associates-w Oakey
    4750 W Oakey Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 243-8500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Southwest Medical Associates
    2716 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 877-8600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Muscle Spasm
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Obesity
Muscle Spasm
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Obesity

Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Anna Harutyunyan, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1972930493
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Harutyunyan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Harutyunyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Harutyunyan works at Southwest Medical Associates-w Oakey in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Harutyunyan’s profile.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Harutyunyan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harutyunyan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harutyunyan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harutyunyan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

