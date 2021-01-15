See All Dermatologists in Louisville, KY
Dr. Anna Hayden, MD

Dermatology
4.1 (8)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anna Hayden, MD is a Dermatologist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine.

Dr. Hayden works at Associates in Dermatology, Pllc in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Itchy Skin and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Associates In Dermatology
    3810 Springhurst Blvd Ste 200, Louisville, KY 40241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 583-1749

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 15, 2021
    If I could give her ten stars I would. Very calming and caring. Listened carefully to my concerns and worked hard to address each one. Extremely professional! I saw several doctors before seeing Dr Hayden and none of them addressed my concerns with care or compassion but from the first visit I knew she was different then the rest. It saddens me that she is no longer practicing close enough to me for me to continue seeing her but I would strongly advise anyone who is in need of dermatology help and can get to her office to do so. You will not be disappointed.
    Neshia Allen — Jan 15, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Anna Hayden, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750396420
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Johns Hopkins University School Med
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anna Hayden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hayden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hayden has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hayden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hayden works at Associates in Dermatology, Pllc in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Hayden’s profile.

    Dr. Hayden has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Itchy Skin and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hayden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hayden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayden.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hayden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hayden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

