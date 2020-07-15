Overview of Dr. Anna Hoekstra, MD

Dr. Anna Hoekstra, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in Oncology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital, Bronson Battle Creek Hospital, Bronson Lakeview Hospital, Bronson Methodist Hospital and Three Rivers Health.



Dr. Hoekstra works at West Michigan Cancer Center in Kalamazoo, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.