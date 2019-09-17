See All Neurologists in Brighton, MA
Dr. Anna Hohler, MD

Neurology
4.3 (11)
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Anna Hohler, MD

Dr. Anna Hohler, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brighton, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with South Shore Hospital and St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.

Dr. Hohler works at SEMC Neurology in Brighton, MA with other offices in Ayer, MA and Fall River, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hohler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    SEMC Neurology
    736 Cambridge St # CCP8, Brighton, MA 02135 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 789-2375
  2. 2
    Nashoba Valley Medical Center
    190 Groton Rd Ste 110, Ayer, MA 01432 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 784-9425
  3. 3
    SMG Fall RIver Neurology
    289 Pleasant St Bldg 4 Fl 6, Fall River, MA 02721 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 789-2375
  4. 4
    St. Elizabeth's Health Care at Brighton Marine
    77 Warren St Fl 2, Brighton, MA 02135 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 562-5525

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • South Shore Hospital
  • St. Elizabeth's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Dysreflexia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 17, 2019
    Dr Hohler is extremely knowledgeable, kind and compassionate. I feel fortunate to have her as my doctor!
    Karen Vital — Sep 17, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Anna Hohler, MD
    About Dr. Anna Hohler, MD

    • Neurology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1689646606
    Education & Certifications

    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    • Madigan Army Medical Center
    • Madigan Army Medical Center
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
