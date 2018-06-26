Overview of Dr. Anna Huang, MD

Dr. Anna Huang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Huang works at Baptist Health Medical Group Pulmonary Critical Care & Sleep Medicine Richmond in Louisville, KY with other offices in Fairdale, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.