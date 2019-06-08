Dr. Anna Iones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Iones, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anna Iones, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Locations
Igea Brain & Spine95 Madison Ave Ste 103, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 455-7444
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Medicare
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
This was by far one of the most thorough visits. She went over my symptoms, asked questions, and addressed all my concerns. All in all, highly recommend.
About Dr. Anna Iones, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Long Island College Hospital
- St. George's University School Of Medicine
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Dr. Iones speaks Russian.
