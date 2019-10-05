Dr. Anna Ivanenko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ivanenko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Ivanenko, MD
Overview of Dr. Anna Ivanenko, MD
Dr. Anna Ivanenko, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL.
Dr. Ivanenko works at
AMITA Health Medical Group Pulmonology Elk Grove Village
800 Biesterfield Rd, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
Tuesday 8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr Ivanrnko is amazing, she is the 1st doctor who actually told me what we need to do exactly to help our toddler with sleep issues, our appt took almost 2 hours, which is so rate these days, usually, the doctors are quick to wrap up the appts, well, dr. Ivanenko is the complete opposite. Would definitely recommend her!
About Dr. Anna Ivanenko, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English, Russian
- 1255308334
Dr. Ivanenko speaks Russian.
