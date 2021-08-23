Overview of Dr. Anna Jezari, MD

Dr. Anna Jezari, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center.



Dr. Jezari works at Advanced Center for Women's Health at Providence - Murchison in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.