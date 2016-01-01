Overview

Dr. Anna Johnson, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Matthews, NC. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Johnson works at Novant Health Charlotte Colon & Rectal Surgery - Matthews in Matthews, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Anoscopy, Anal Fissure and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.