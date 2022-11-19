Dr. Anna Juern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Juern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Juern, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anna Juern, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.
Dr. Juern works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3000 Q St Fl 3, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 733-3304
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Juern?
Current patient, having treatment for cyst. Doctor has been great in explaining my situation, I am confident in here and the diagnosis. Treatment has been positive.
About Dr. Anna Juern, MD
- Pediatric Dermatology
- English
- 1467654673
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Dermatology and Pediatric Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Juern has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Juern accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Juern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Juern works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Juern. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Juern.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Juern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Juern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.