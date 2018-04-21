Dr. Kanaley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anna Kanaley, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anna Kanaley, DO
Dr. Anna Kanaley, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Kanaley's Office Locations
Quaker Medical Associates3560 N Buffalo St, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 662-8510
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Love Dr Kanaley. Listens to your concerns. Makes you feel at ease. Makes you laugh. Gives you a 'stern'(lol) talking to about getting that colonoscopy.
About Dr. Anna Kanaley, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1295981181
Education & Certifications
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Pediatrics
Dr. Kanaley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kanaley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanaley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanaley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kanaley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kanaley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.