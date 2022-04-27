Dr. Katz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anna Katz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anna Katz, MD
Dr. Anna Katz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center and Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.
Dr. Katz's Office Locations
Lutheran General Hospital1775 Dempster St, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 723-8400
Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital450 W Il Route 22, Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 842-5250
Advocate Condell Medical Center801 S Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 990-6050
AMG Libertyville Breast Surgery825 S Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 990-6050Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 11:30am
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
Dr. Katz cares so much about her patients. She is so thorough in her treatment. She is involved and refers you to other specialists when needed. Her support goes beyond just treating you. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Anna Katz, MD
- General Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1346401429
Education & Certifications
- Cancer Institute of New Jersey
- Rush University Med Ctr
- TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- General Surgery
