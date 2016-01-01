Overview of Dr. Anna Kazanskaya, MD

Dr. Anna Kazanskaya, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in New Rochelle, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BESANCON / U.F.R. OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital.



Dr. Kazanskaya works at Montefiore Medical Center in New Rochelle, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.