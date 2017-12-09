Overview of Dr. Anna Kharitonova, DO

Dr. Anna Kharitonova, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.



They frequently treat conditions like Adjustment Disorder , Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.