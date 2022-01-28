Dr. Anna Kissin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kissin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Kissin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anna Kissin, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They graduated from Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Dr. Kissin works at
Locations
Endocrine Consultants of Morris County10 James St Ste 140, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (973) 665-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent experience with the office staff and Dr. Kissim. The office runs like a well oiled machine. The office is clean and well managed. Dr. Kissim was compassionate, professional, knowledgeable and on time! I highly recommend this practice.
About Dr. Anna Kissin, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Hebrew and Russian
- 1336254762
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine
- New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kissin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kissin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kissin works at
Dr. Kissin has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Osteoporosis and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kissin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kissin speaks Hebrew and Russian.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kissin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kissin.
