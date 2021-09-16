See All Neurologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Anna Kogan, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Anna Kogan, MD

Neurology
3.2 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Anna Kogan, MD

Dr. Anna Kogan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from St George's Hospital Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.

Dr. Kogan works at Standard Care P.t. P.c. in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Cerebrovascular Disease and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Kogan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Standard Care P.t. P.c.
    333 Greene Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 758-5777
  2. 2
    256 Mayfair 256 Mayfair Dr # N, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 775-5960
  3. 3
    Century Medical Dental Center Inc.
    200 Livingston St, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 522-3399
  4. 4
    NY medical
    23 W 45th St Fl 2, New York, NY 10036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 988-2924

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
  • Wyckoff Heights Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Vertigo
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Vertigo

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Autonomic Dysreflexia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kogan?

    Sep 16, 2021
    Dr. Anna Kogan is an extremely knowledgeable and compassionate doctor who I would highly recommend. Very professional ,knowledgeable and caring doctor.
    Alicia — Sep 16, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Anna Kogan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Anna Kogan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kogan to family and friends

    Dr. Kogan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kogan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Anna Kogan, MD.

    About Dr. Anna Kogan, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326208166
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital for Special Surgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • New York Hospital of Queens
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • St George's Hospital Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • New York University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neuromuscular Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anna Kogan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kogan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kogan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kogan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kogan has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Cerebrovascular Disease and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kogan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kogan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kogan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kogan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kogan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Anna Kogan, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.