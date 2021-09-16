Overview of Dr. Anna Kogan, MD

Dr. Anna Kogan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from St George's Hospital Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.



Dr. Kogan works at Standard Care P.t. P.c. in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Cerebrovascular Disease and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.