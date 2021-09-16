Dr. Anna Kogan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kogan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Kogan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anna Kogan, MD
Dr. Anna Kogan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from St George's Hospital Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.
Dr. Kogan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kogan's Office Locations
-
1
Standard Care P.t. P.c.333 Greene Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238 Directions (718) 758-5777
- 2 256 Mayfair 256 Mayfair Dr # N, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Directions (718) 775-5960
-
3
Century Medical Dental Center Inc.200 Livingston St, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 522-3399
-
4
NY medical23 W 45th St Fl 2, New York, NY 10036 Directions (212) 988-2924
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kogan?
Dr. Anna Kogan is an extremely knowledgeable and compassionate doctor who I would highly recommend. Very professional ,knowledgeable and caring doctor.
About Dr. Anna Kogan, MD
- Neurology
- English, Russian
- 1326208166
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- New York Hospital of Queens
- St George's Hospital Medical School
- New York University
- Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kogan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kogan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kogan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kogan works at
Dr. Kogan has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Cerebrovascular Disease and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kogan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kogan speaks Russian.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kogan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kogan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kogan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kogan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.