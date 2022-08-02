Overview of Dr. Anna Komorowski, MD

Dr. Anna Komorowski, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Sleepy Hollow, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL CENTRE FOR POSTGRADUATE EDUCATION WARSAW and is affiliated with Nyack Hospital and Phelps Hospital.



Dr. Komorowski works at Northwell Health in Sleepy Hollow, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.