Dr. Anna Kratser, DMD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anna Kratser, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Tampa, FL.
Dr. Kratser works at
Nine Eagles Dental Care13805 Nine Eagles Dr, Tampa, FL 33626 Directions (813) 692-4312
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dentist and staff were the best.
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1386872208
Dr. Kratser has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kratser accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kratser using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kratser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kratser. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kratser.
