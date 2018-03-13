Dr. Anna Krol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Krol, MD
Overview of Dr. Anna Krol, MD
Dr. Anna Krol, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Burlington, NJ. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Krol works at
Dr. Krol's Office Locations
Cooper Pediatric Care at Burlington1900 Mount Holly Rd Ste B, Burlington, NJ 08016 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Krol?
Dr. Krol has been seeing my daughters since they were very young. One is 13 and one is 18 now. My 13 year old since birth and my 18 year old since she was 5. The amount of love and dedication Dr. Krol puts into her patients is very touching. I know my girls are always in the best care when they go in to see her. I wouldn’t want to send my girls to anyone else!
About Dr. Anna Krol, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Russian
- Female
- 1679522908
Education & Certifications
- Thos Jefferson University Hospital
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krol has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krol accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Krol using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Krol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krol works at
Dr. Krol speaks Russian.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Krol. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krol.
