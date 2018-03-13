See All Pediatricians in Burlington, NJ
Dr. Anna Krol, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Anna Krol, MD

Dr. Anna Krol, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Burlington, NJ. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.

Dr. Krol works at Cooper Pediatric Care at Burlington in Burlington, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Krol's Office Locations

    Cooper Pediatric Care at Burlington
    1900 Mount Holly Rd Ste B, Burlington, NJ 08016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acute Pharyngitis
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acute Pharyngitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 13, 2018
    Dr. Krol has been seeing my daughters since they were very young. One is 13 and one is 18 now. My 13 year old since birth and my 18 year old since she was 5. The amount of love and dedication Dr. Krol puts into her patients is very touching. I know my girls are always in the best care when they go in to see her. I wouldn’t want to send my girls to anyone else!
    Kim McNichol — Mar 13, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Anna Krol, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1679522908
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Thos Jefferson University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooper University Hospital

