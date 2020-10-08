Overview of Dr. Anna Kundel, MD

Dr. Anna Kundel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Kundel works at VMG Endocrine Surgery in Ridgewood, NJ with other offices in Wayne, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant, Thyroid Cancer and Parathyroid (Gland) Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.