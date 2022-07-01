Dr. Liza Lavedan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lavedan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Liza Lavedan, MD
Overview of Dr. Liza Lavedan, MD
Dr. Liza Lavedan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They completed their residency with Creighton U
Dr. Lavedan works at
Dr. Lavedan's Office Locations
Usmd Carrollton Clinic1601 W Hebron Pkwy Ste 100, Carrollton, TX 75010 Directions (972) 426-8675
Hospital Affiliations
- Carrollton Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lavedan is very caring and spends A LOT of time with me. She’s great but the call center you have to deal with can be aggravating but I think she’s worth it.
About Dr. Liza Lavedan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1073568416
Education & Certifications
- Creighton U
- Internal Medicine
