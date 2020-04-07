Overview of Dr. Anna Lee, MD

Dr. Anna Lee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from COLLEGE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE OF SHANGHAI and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Health First Medical Associates in East Brunswick, NJ with other offices in Monroe Township, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.