Overview of Dr. Anna Lembke, MD

Dr. Anna Lembke, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.



Dr. Lembke works at u in Palo Alto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, Drug and Alcohol Dependence and Nondependent Opioid Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.