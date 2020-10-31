Overview of Dr. Anna Lernerangeles, MD

Dr. Anna Lernerangeles, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Commack, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Med School and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, St. Catherine of Siena Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Lernerangeles works at Anna Lerner Angeles M.D. PC in Commack, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.