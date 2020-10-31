See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Commack, NY
Dr. Anna Lernerangeles, MD

Internal Medicine
4.6 (41)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Anna Lernerangeles, MD

Dr. Anna Lernerangeles, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Commack, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Med School and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, St. Catherine of Siena Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.

Dr. Lernerangeles works at Anna Lerner Angeles M.D. PC in Commack, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lernerangeles' Office Locations

    Anna Lerner Angeles M.D. PC
    2171 Jericho Tpke Ste 300, Commack, NY 11625 (631) 670-6701

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Hospital
  • St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
  • Stony Brook University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Postnasal Drip
Acute Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Postnasal Drip

Acute Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Postnasal Drip
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Allergy Testing
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Breath Testing
Bronchitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Common Cold
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Food Allergy
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Herpes Simplex Infection
High Cholesterol
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
IV Rehydration
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Mastodynia
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Motion Sickness
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Thyroid Goiter
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 31, 2020
    Pam — Oct 31, 2020
    About Dr. Anna Lernerangeles, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1801968029
    Education & Certifications

    • Stony Brook University Hospital
    • Brown Univ Rhode Is Hosp
    • Stony Brook Med School
    • Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anna Lernerangeles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lernerangeles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lernerangeles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lernerangeles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lernerangeles works at Anna Lerner Angeles M.D. PC in Commack, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lernerangeles’s profile.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Lernerangeles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lernerangeles.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lernerangeles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lernerangeles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

