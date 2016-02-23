See All Neurologists in Port Jefferson, NY
Dr. Anna Leskiv, MD

Neurology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anna Leskiv, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TERNOPOL' MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Mather Hospital, Mount Sinai South Nassau and Saint Charles Hospital.

Dr. Leskiv works at John T. Mather Memorial Hospital in Port Jefferson, NY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    John T. Mather Memorial Hospital
    75 N Country Rd, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 621-4094
    Mather Neurology
    70 N Country Rd Ste 302, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 621-4094

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mather Hospital
  • Mount Sinai South Nassau
  • Saint Charles Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 23, 2016
    Very competent, patient, pleasant, compassionate, and effective neurologist.
    Paula in Port Jefferson, NY — Feb 23, 2016
    About Dr. Anna Leskiv, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish, Russian and Ukrainian
    NPI Number
    • 1770801920
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TERNOPOL' MEDICAL INSTITUTE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anna Leskiv, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leskiv is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leskiv has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leskiv works at John T. Mather Memorial Hospital in Port Jefferson, NY. View the full address on Dr. Leskiv’s profile.

    Dr. Leskiv has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leskiv on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Leskiv speaks Polish, Russian and Ukrainian.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Leskiv. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leskiv.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leskiv, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leskiv appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

