Overview

Dr. Anna Leskiv, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TERNOPOL' MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Mather Hospital, Mount Sinai South Nassau and Saint Charles Hospital.



Dr. Leskiv works at John T. Mather Memorial Hospital in Port Jefferson, NY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.