Dr. Anna Liggett, MD

Geriatric Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Anna Liggett, MD

Dr. Anna Liggett, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. 

Dr. Liggett works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL with other offices in Deerfield, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Liggett's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Galter Pavilion
    676 N Saint Clair St Ste 18-200, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-4525
  2. 2
    Northwestern Internal Medicine and Gynecology - Deerfield
    350 S Waukegan Rd Ste 200, Deerfield, IL 60015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-4525

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    About Dr. Anna Liggett, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Dutch
    NPI Number
    • 1548618549
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice and Geriatric Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

