Dr. Anna Lizama Clark, MD
Overview
Dr. Anna Lizama Clark, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med.
Locations
Florida Sports and Family Health Center309 W Bass St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 935-1192
Florida Sports & Family Health Center815 Woodbury Rd Ste 104, Orlando, FL 32828 Directions (407) 282-3344
- 3 80 Bonnie Loch Ct Ste 104, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 435-5233
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Florida Hospital Healthcare System
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Anna Lizama Clark, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1346337888
Education & Certifications
- Cook Co Hosp
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
Dr. Lizama Clark has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lizama Clark accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lizama Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lizama Clark speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lizama Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lizama Clark.
