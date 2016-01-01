See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Kissimmee, FL
Dr. Anna Lizama Clark, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Anna Lizama Clark, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med.

Dr. Lizama Clark works at FLORIDA SPORTS AND FAMILY HEALTH CENTER in Kissimmee, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Sports and Family Health Center
    309 W Bass St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 935-1192
  2. 2
    Florida Sports & Family Health Center
    815 Woodbury Rd Ste 104, Orlando, FL 32828 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 282-3344
  3. 3
    80 Bonnie Loch Ct Ste 104, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 435-5233

Experience & Treatment Frequency

VAP Lipid Testing
Drug Allergy Testing
Tuberculosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing
Drug Allergy Testing
Tuberculosis Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
VAP Lipid Testing
Drug Allergy Testing
Tuberculosis Screening
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Back Pain
Blood Allergy Testing
Bronchitis
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Dyslipidemia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Joint Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Skin Screenings
Tobacco Use Disorder
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Viral Enteritis
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Yeast Infections
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fibromyalgia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
High Cholesterol
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Jock Itch
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause
Nasopharyngitis
Neurogenic Bladder
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Pelvic Exams
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Proteinuria
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sleep Apnea
Symptomatic Menopause
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin D Deficiency
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Florida Hospital Healthcare System
    • HealthChoice
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Anna Lizama Clark, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346337888
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cook Co Hosp
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Univ of IL Coll of Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anna Lizama Clark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lizama Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Lizama Clark has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lizama Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lizama Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lizama Clark.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lizama Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lizama Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

