Dr. Anna Longacre, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Hsc SUNY Brooklyn and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Longacre works at Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates LLC in Marietta, GA with other offices in Acworth, GA and Cartersville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.