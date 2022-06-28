See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Austin, TX
Dr. Anna Lozano, MD

Gynecology
4.8 (179)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Anna Lozano, MD

Dr. Anna Lozano, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Health and Science Center and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center and Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.

Dr. Lozano works at Westlake Gynecology in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lozano's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Westlake Gynecology
    6836 FM 2244 Rd Ste 150, Austin, TX 78746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (737) 276-4432

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's Medical Center
  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center
  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin

Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oscar Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 179 ratings
    Patient Ratings (179)
    5 Star
    (164)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jun 28, 2022
    It was very informative and I feel a lot better knowing she is my doctor for any procedure I may need.
    Cindy — Jun 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Anna Lozano, MD
    About Dr. Anna Lozano, MD

    • Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1396706636
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • John Peter Smith Hospital
    Internship
    • John Peter Smith Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Health and Science Center
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anna Lozano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lozano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lozano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lozano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lozano works at Westlake Gynecology in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Lozano’s profile.

    179 patients have reviewed Dr. Lozano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lozano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lozano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lozano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

