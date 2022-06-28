Dr. Anna Lozano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lozano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Lozano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anna Lozano, MD
Dr. Anna Lozano, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Health and Science Center and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center and Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.
Dr. Lozano works at
Dr. Lozano's Office Locations
Westlake Gynecology6836 FM 2244 Rd Ste 150, Austin, TX 78746 Directions (737) 276-4432
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
It was very informative and I feel a lot better knowing she is my doctor for any procedure I may need.
About Dr. Anna Lozano, MD
- Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1396706636
Education & Certifications
- John Peter Smith Hospital
- John Peter Smith Hospital
- University of Texas Health and Science Center
Dr. Lozano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lozano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lozano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lozano speaks Spanish.
179 patients have reviewed Dr. Lozano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lozano.
