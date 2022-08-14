See All Psychiatrists in Wheaton, IL
Dr. Anna Mackender, MD

Psychiatry
3.9 (14)
Map Pin Small Wheaton, IL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Anna Mackender, MD

Dr. Anna Mackender, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wheaton, IL. They graduated from Southern IL Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.

Dr. Mackender works at Summit Clinical Services in Wheaton, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mackender's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Summit Clinical Services
    1761 S Naperville Rd Ste 200, Wheaton, IL 60189 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 260-0606

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug Abuse Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 14, 2022
    She truly cares about my daughter’s health. During the pandemic she went out of her way to care for her. She listens well and makes us feel heard. I love that she works with her patients to come up with a plan that we are comfortable with rather than just prescribing what she wants. New office staff is great, they call back right away if we have questions for the doctor. Very nice.
    Photo: Dr. Anna Mackender, MD
    About Dr. Anna Mackender, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285862284
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Rush University Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Southern IL Univ Sch of Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anna Mackender, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mackender is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mackender has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mackender has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mackender works at Summit Clinical Services in Wheaton, IL. View the full address on Dr. Mackender’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mackender. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mackender.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mackender, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mackender appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.