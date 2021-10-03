See All Otolaryngologists in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Anna Marcinow, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.6 (9)
Call for new patient details
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Anna Marcinow, MD

Dr. Anna Marcinow, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Marcinow works at Group Health - TriHealth Physician Partner in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in West Chester, OH and Fairfield Township, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Marcinow's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Good Samaritan Hospital
    379 Dixmyth Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 246-7000
    Monday
    1:00pm - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Group Health TriHealth Physician Partners
    8040 PRINCETON GLENDALE RD, West Chester, OH 45069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 246-7000
  3. 3
    Bethesda Diagnostics - Kenwood
    8240 Northcreek Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 246-7010
  4. 4
    Butler County Medical Center
    3125 Hamilton Mason Rd, Fairfield Township, OH 45011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 893-8109

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda North Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Earwax Buildup
Nosebleed
Outer Ear Infection
Earwax Buildup
Nosebleed
Outer Ear Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Caldwell-Luc Procedure Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Uvulectomy Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 03, 2021
    I saw Dr. Marcinow for swelling in my mouth. She was able to find a cyst on the back of my tongue. This was not the cause of the swelling but she did do blood work. She found I was deficient in folic acid. This honestly probably saved my life. Been suffering since February with symptoms. I had gone to an allergist first since I had allergies. I thought this was a reaction. Wish I went to her sooner. Also tested me to see if I have an autoimmune disease. I tested positive for one and was referred to a rhumologist. She is very detailed in finding a cause.
    Karen — Oct 03, 2021
    About Dr. Anna Marcinow, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265768253
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
