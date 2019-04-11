See All Pediatricians in Encinitas, CA
Dr. Anna Mendenhall, MD

Pediatrics
3.0 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Anna Mendenhall, MD

Dr. Anna Mendenhall, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They completed their residency with UC San Deigo Med Ctr

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mendenhall's Office Locations

    499 N El Camino Real Ste B100, Encinitas, CA 92024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 436-4511

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Apr 11, 2019
    Dr. Mendenhall has been a wonderful doctor to my two children. I have a daughter that is a teenager and she has already treated my daughter with dignity and respect. Dr. Mendenhall caught a medical condition with each of my children that required extensive therapy and medical attention. She made sure we had referrals quickly and worked with insurance to get us treatment quickly. I am very grateful for her hard work, professionalism, and kindness.
    — Apr 11, 2019
    About Dr. Anna Mendenhall, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English, Spanish
    • 1639140650
    Education & Certifications

    • UC San Deigo Med Ctr
    • UC San Deigo Med Ctr
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anna Mendenhall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendenhall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mendenhall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mendenhall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendenhall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendenhall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendenhall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendenhall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

