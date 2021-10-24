Dr. Anna Milanesi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milanesi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Milanesi, MD
Overview
Dr. Anna Milanesi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PADOVA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Locations
Cedars Sinai Medical Group8501 Wilshire Blvd Ste 150, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 248-7090
Beverly Hills Vein Institute9400 Brighton Way Ste 303, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 499-8116Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Cedars-sinai Medical Center, Dept of Int8700 Beverly Blvd Rm 5512, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-2924
Pacific Rejuvenation Medical A Professional Corp.6310 San Vicente Blvd Ste 220, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (424) 571-6664Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Medicare
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Milanesi is very attentive and thoughtful. I would recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Anna Milanesi, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Italian
- 1972750727
Education & Certifications
- Cedar-Sinai Med Ctr/UCLA
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF PADOVA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
