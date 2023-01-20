See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Bedford, TX
Dr. Anna Nackley, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.7 (197)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Anna Nackley, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Texas Health Heb.

Dr. Nackley works at Center For Assisted Reproduct in Bedford, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CARE Fertility
    1701 Park Place Ave, Bedford, TX 76022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 540-1157
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
  • Texas Health Heb

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dilation and Curettage
Ectopic Pregnancy
Endometriosis
Dilation and Curettage
Ectopic Pregnancy
Endometriosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 197 ratings
    Patient Ratings (197)
    5 Star
    (160)
    4 Star
    (25)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jan 20, 2023
    Very informative. Enjoyed the positive and caring attitude. Was always on time and happy to spend time with us.
    About Dr. Anna Nackley, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 29 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1932259363
    Education & Certifications

    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anna Nackley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nackley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nackley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nackley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nackley works at Center For Assisted Reproduct in Bedford, TX. View the full address on Dr. Nackley’s profile.

    197 patients have reviewed Dr. Nackley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nackley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nackley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nackley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

