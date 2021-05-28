Dr. Naumovich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anna Naumovich, MD
Overview of Dr. Anna Naumovich, MD
Dr. Anna Naumovich, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY EUGENIO MARIA DE HOSTOS (UNIREMHOS) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Anna D Naumovich MD5205 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63111 Directions (314) 481-7977
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Naumovich listens and spends quality time with me. She makes me feel like I have a say in my health and guides me to make good decisions. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Anna Naumovich, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Polish
- 1669542668
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY EUGENIO MARIA DE HOSTOS (UNIREMHOS) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Naumovich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naumovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naumovich speaks Polish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Naumovich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naumovich.
