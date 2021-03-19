Overview of Dr. Anna Nikachina, MD

Dr. Anna Nikachina, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Redlands, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from NOVOSIBIRSK MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Arrowhead Regional Medical Center and Redlands Community Hospital.



Dr. Nikachina works at Arrowhead Orthopaedics in Redlands, CA with other offices in Victorville, CA, Rancho Cucamonga, CA and Hemet, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.